TIA to Offer Six Educational Sessions at GTE and SEMA

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) says it will conduct six educational sessions during this fall’s Global Tire Expo (GTE) and SEMA shows in Las Vegas.

The GTE takes place Nov. 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. TIA’s pre-show events include a TopGolf government affairs benefit on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 – 4 p.m., and its annual membership meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 31, from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Bally’s of Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

On Monday evening, TIA says it will host the tire industry honors cocktail reception from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Bally’s followed by the Tire Industry Honors Awards ceremony from 6:30 – 8 p.m. TIA says the honors program will include the induction of four new members into the Tire Industry Hall of Fame.