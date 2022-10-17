TIA to Offer Six Educational Sessions at GTE and SEMA

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) says it will conduct six educational sessions during this fall’s Global Tire Expo (GTE) and SEMA shows in Las Vegas.
The GTE takes place Nov. 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. TIA’s pre-show events include a TopGolf government affairs benefit on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 – 4 p.m., and its annual membership meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 31, from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Bally’s of Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.
On Monday evening, TIA says it will host the tire industry honors cocktail reception from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Bally’s followed by the Tire Industry Honors Awards ceremony from 6:30 – 8 p.m. TIA says the honors program will include the induction of four new members into the Tire Industry Hall of Fame.
TIA’s educational program begins on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center with three education sessions, including two at 10 a.m. They include:
- “TPMS at 10: TPMS Activation Tool and Sensor Platforms,” 10 – 11 a.m., room S226;
- “Truck Tires at 10: OSHA Compliance Training for Commercial Dealers,” room S227.
- “Tires at 2: Successful Tire Dealers Share Their Secrets,” 2 – 3:30 p.m., room S226.
TIA’s Wednesday educational sessions include:
- “TPMS at 10: The State of TPMS Sensors,” 10 – 11 a.m., room S226.
- “Truck Tires at 10: Jacking and Lifting Safety,” 10 – 11 a.m., room S227.
- “Management at 2: How to Investigate an Accident,” 2 – 3:30 p.m., room S226.