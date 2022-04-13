TIA’s Dick Gust Talks Labor, Training Efforts & OTR Tire Recycling

In an industry that either makes or sells those four round circles of rubber that go on your vehicle, there’s quite a lot going on. Tire dealers are being hit hard by the most recent labor shortage, the evolution of technology teams you and your employees must stay on top of training and sustainability is at the forefront of tire technology. With more than 30 years in the tire industry, Tire Industry Association CEO Dick Gust has a bird’s eye view of how all parties in the tire industry are addressing labor, training and sustainability.

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX, Dick talks about these topics and more and how TIA and its members are addressing them now and how he sees them evolving in the future.

EPISODE OVERVIEW

The importance of technician training despite shortages in labor and new training sessions TIA has in store for the industry (0:26)

The latest efforts in OTR tire recycling and why Dick thinks OTR tires are “the new frontier” in tire recycling (2:54)

How tire dealers can work with those across the industry to boost tire recycling efforts and how tire manufacturers are working to generate a circular economy in the tire industry(5:00)

Why OTR tires are more of a challenge in creating a circular economy (7:34)

Dick discusses sustainability and recycling resources for tire dealers (8:15)

Listen to this episode here or subscribe to What’s Treading with Tire Review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. You can watch the video version of this podcast here or on YouTube.