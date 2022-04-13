Connect with us
Advertisement

What's Treading

TIA’s Dick Gust Talks Labor, Training Efforts & OTR Tire Recycling

Madeleine Winer

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

In an industry that either makes or sells those four round circles of rubber that go on your vehicle, there’s quite a lot going on. Tire dealers are being hit hard by the most recent labor shortage, the evolution of technology teams you and your employees must stay on top of training and sustainability is at the forefront of tire technology. With more than 30 years in the tire industry, Tire Industry Association CEO Dick Gust has a bird’s eye view of how all parties in the tire industry are addressing labor, training and sustainability.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX, Dick talks about these topics and more and how TIA and its members are addressing them now and how he sees them evolving in the future.

EPISODE OVERVIEW

  • The importance of technician training despite shortages in labor and new training sessions TIA has in store for the industry (0:26)
  • The latest efforts in OTR tire recycling and why Dick thinks OTR tires are “the new frontier” in tire recycling (2:54)
  • How tire dealers can work with those across the industry to boost tire recycling efforts and how tire manufacturers are working to generate a circular economy in the tire industry(5:00)
  • Why OTR tires are more of a challenge in creating a circular economy (7:34)
  • Dick discusses sustainability and recycling resources for tire dealers (8:15)

Listen to this episode here or subscribe to What’s Treading with Tire Review on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts. You can watch the video version of this podcast here or on YouTube.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Video: Breaking the Buying Trance with Steve Ferrante

Video: Auto Care CEO Breaks Down Right to Repair Issue

Video: Tire Pros President Details Franchise Priorities for 2022

Video: Akron Stories Project Brings Rubber Worker Histories to Life

Advertisement

on

TIA's Dick Gust Talks Labor, Training Efforts & OTR Tire Recycling

on

Top Trends in Today's OE Wheel Market [Video]

on

Tony Puckett Breaks Down Sun Auto's Record Growth

on

The Shift Toward Compact Equipment Will Affect OTR Dealers
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance
Contact: Dan RadarPhone: 210-492-4868Fax: 210-492-4890
2706 Treble Creek, San Antonio TX 78258
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Whats-Treading-Jimmy Blackburn-Blackburn-OEM-Wheel Solutions Whats-Treading-Jimmy Blackburn-Blackburn-OEM-Wheel Solutions

What's Treading

Top Trends in Today’s OE Wheel Market [Video]
Connect
Tire Review Magazine