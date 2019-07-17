TIA Hires David Zielasko as VP of Marketing and Communications

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has named David Zielasko, former Tire Business editorial director and publisher, as vice president of marketing and communications.

In his new role, Zielasko will be responsible for coordinating the association’s communications activities to its membership and to the tire industry community as well as promoting TIA’s many offerings centering around tire safety and political lobbying. In addition, he will help in membership recruitment and spreading the word about TIA’s well-respected certified training programs, its Global Tire Expo at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show and the annual Off-the-Road Tire Conference.

Zielasko also will play a role in the association’s plans for TIA’s 100th anniversary celebration in 2020.

Zielasko spent nearly 35 years reporting on the tire industry and tire dealers for Tire Business and Crain Communications Inc., where he was most recently a company vice president. In addition to his roles at Tire Business, he also served as publisher of Rubber & Plastics News and European Rubber Journal.

Zielasko can be reached via email at [email protected].