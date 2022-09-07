Connect with us

TIA to Hold CTS Instructor Class in Ohio

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has three in-person, 400-Level Certified Commercial Tire Service (CTS) instructor classes in 2022, with the next one scheduled for Sept. 20-23 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Additional classes will take place Oct. 11-14 in Louisville, Kentucky, and Dec. 6-9 in Brooksville, Florida.

The four-day Certified CTS instructor class covers all aspects of medium and heavy truck tire service and teaches attendees how to instruct a 300-Level Certified Technician Course in the field. TIA says the coursework consists of 18 modules, including OSHA requirements, wheel service and torque, single-piece and multi-piece rim demounting, mounting and inflation, charts and tables.

An optional early session on the first day will be offered where students with less than two years of experience servicing truck tires will physically mount and demount a tire and install and remove a wheel assembly from a commercial truck using impact and torque wrenches. There is no additional charge for this session.

