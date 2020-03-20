TIA: Coronavirus Legislation Sets New Sick Leave Policies

The just-passed Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 has generated numerous calls to the Tire Industry Association (TIA) from worried members concerned about how this legislation might impact them, TIA says.

In general, the Act mandates, among other provisions, that employers of small businesses with fewer than 500 employees provide paid leave through the Family Leave Act to qualified workers affected by the coronavirus. It also provides tax credits to businesses in such cases to help cover these costs. Exact details, however, are still being worked out.

“This has led to confusion for TIA members as to how the Act applies to them and what the tax ramifications are,” said TIA CEO Roy Littlefield. “The law clearly is aimed at helping employees impacted by the virus, but it also has tax implications for our small business owners as they strive to maintain their operations with the possibility of employees absent from the business.

“As this Act is so new, the agencies currently are working to interpret it and write the regulations. We are in contact with these agencies and as soon as we know further how the regulations will affect TIA members and their businesses, we will communicate this.”

President Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 into law March 18. The Act will take effect on or by April 2, 2020.

TIA Director of Government Affairs Roy Littlefield IV participated in a town hall with the Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy March 20, which was attended by around 1,500 associations and small business owners, TIA says.