TIA to Offer Certified ETS Training in July

The Tire Industry Association will offer its only “Certified Earthmover Tire Service Technician” training class of the year July 11-15 in Garner, Iowa. TIA says participants are encouraged to sign up to ensure a spot in the five-day, 300-level certification course.

Click Here to Read More

The class is targeted at experienced off-the-road tire and wheel-service professionals. Previous attendance in TIA’s “Basic Commercial Tire Service and Basic Earthmover Tire Service” classes are prerequisites for taking the course.

Course work will cover:

Safety guidelines, including personal protective equipment, safe lifting and heatstroke/frostbite identification and prevention.

Speed restrictions, dual-tire guidelines, dual- and single-tire matching guidelines, tire mixing recommendations, temperature and inflation pressure, rim-to-tire fitment, TPMS/TKPH and tire/rim assembly weight.

Demounting, mounting and inflation procedures for a tubeless OTR tire on one-piece, three-piece and five-piece rims.

Tuition is $1,295 and does not include hotel accommodations. For hotel information and to register, visit https://www.tireindustry.org/certified-ets-technician-training.