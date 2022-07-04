Connect with us
TIA to Offer Certified ETS Training in July

The Tire Industry Association will offer its only “Certified Earthmover Tire Service Technician” training class of the year July 11-15 in Garner, Iowa. TIA says participants are encouraged to sign up to ensure a spot in the five-day, 300-level certification course.

The class is targeted at experienced off-the-road tire and wheel-service professionals. Previous attendance in TIA’s “Basic Commercial Tire Service and Basic Earthmover Tire Service” classes are prerequisites for taking the course.

Course work will cover:

  • Safety guidelines, including personal protective equipment, safe lifting and heatstroke/frostbite identification and prevention.
  • Speed restrictions, dual-tire guidelines, dual- and single-tire matching guidelines, tire mixing recommendations, temperature and inflation pressure, rim-to-tire fitment, TPMS/TKPH and tire/rim assembly weight.
  • Demounting, mounting and inflation procedures for a tubeless OTR tire on one-piece, three-piece and five-piece rims.

Tuition is $1,295 and does not include hotel accommodations. For hotel information and to register, visit https://www.tireindustry.org/certified-ets-technician-training.

For questions about the course, contact TIA’s Training Department at [email protected].

