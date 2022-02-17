TIA Schedules Six Certified ATS Advanced Instructor Training Classes

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has scheduled six in-person Certified Automotive Tire Service (ATS) advanced instructor training classes for 2022, the first of which is set for March 22-25 in Los Angeles.

Certified ATS is a 300-level and 400-level certification program that provides in-depth and comprehensive instruction on the recommended procedures for servicing passenger and light truck tires. Those who successfully pass the four-day class will be certified as Advanced ATS Instructors, allowing them to certify ATS Instructors and Technicians in the field.

The class consists of 15 modules ranging from raising the vehicle to tire and wheel assembly removal to the relationship between torque and clamping force to the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) relearn procedures on domestic and import vehicles. It also includes an exclusive module on Tire Conditions Analysis that uses images from TIA’s Passenger and Light Truck Tire Conditions Manual to educate technicians on the most likely reasons for common irregular treadwear patterns.