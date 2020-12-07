TIA Cancels 2021 OTR Conference

Click Here to Read More

“The continuing spread of the virus has led us to conclude that canceling the conference is in the best interest of everyone,” said TIA CEO Roy Littlefield. “While disappointed, the safety of our attendees and staff is paramount, which is why we have come to this decision.”

TIA President Dan Nothdurft said the next OTR Tire Conference will take place in February 2022, with details to be released in the coming months. “We considered conducting the 2021 OTR Conference online, but one of the strengths of the event is the in-person interaction, which would be lost if the program was held virtually,” Nothdurft said. “We look forward to gathering together again in person once this pandemic subsides.”

TIA says it will be emailing everyone who has registered for the upcoming conference as well as sponsors informing them of the cancellation. All deposits will be refunded within the next two weeks.