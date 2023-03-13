 TIA Seeking Nominations for Board of Directors

TIA is accepting nominations for four board positions from eligible individuals employed by TIA-member companies.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TIA-board

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is seeking nominations for four board of director positions that will become open in November.  

Newly-elected board members will serve three-year terms and may be re-elected to serve two additional three-year terms. Positions on the TIA board are open to individuals who fulfill the following requirements:

  • Employed by a TIA member company; 
  • Member company must be in good standing for two consecutive years prior to the election; and 
  • Represents a manufacturer, tire dealer, wholesale distributor, supplier, recycler or retreader. 

Any TIA member in good standing or official representative of an industry association may recommend candidates to the nominating committee in accordance with the TIA bylaws. Self-nominations also are welcome.  

Nominations should be submitted no later than Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. EST.  

Newly elected board members will be installed during the TIA Annual Membership Meeting, Oct. 30 in Las Vegas, prior to the start of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

