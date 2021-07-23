TIA Board Elects Jarman as Secretary

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) Board elected Keith Jarman, president of AME International in Brooksville, Fla., as its secretary on June 23 during its summer board meeting in South Dakota.

A TIA board member for nine of the past 12 years, Jarman’s election places him in line to become the Association’s president in 2023-2024, according to the TIA. He currently chairs the board’s membership committee.

Jarman founded AME in 2007 after spending 14-plus years in the tire equipment industry. The company supplies tire service tools, accessories and shop equipment globally, including a broad range of tire changing tools and accessories such as bead breakers, heavy-duty mining jacks, abrasives, inflation and torque solutions and truck tire accessories. AME regularly participates and supports TIA training out in the field.

TIA says Jarman will begin his year as secretary in November and will move through the various officer positions until he becomes president.