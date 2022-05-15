Connect with us

TIA Selects Bally’s for Global Tire Expo Pre-Show Events

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has selected Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino as its host hotel for events at November’s Global Tire Expo (GTE)/SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

TIA says its annual membership meeting, advisory council meeting, cocktail reception and tire industry honors awards ceremony will take place Oct. 31 at the hotel, one day prior to the start of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show, Nov. 1-4.

In addition, for the second year in a row, TIA says it will host a TopGolf Challenge TIA Government Affairs Benefit at TopGolf of Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2–4 p.m.

