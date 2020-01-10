TIA Conducting 7 Advanced ATS Instructor Trainings in 2020

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has scheduled seven advanced instructor training classes nationwide for its 2020 Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Certification Course.

The certified ATS course, designed for passenger and light truck tire technicians, provides 300- and 400-level certification on the recommended procedures for servicing passenger and light truck tires. The course consists of 15 modules on subjects ranging from the relationship between torque and clamping force to tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) relearn procedures on domestic and import vehicles.

The course also includes a module on tire conditions analysis that uses images from TIA’s Passenger and Light Truck Tire Conditions Manual to educate technicians on the most likely reasons for common irregular treadwear patterns.

Participants who successfully pass the four-day course will be certified as Advanced ATS Instructors, allowing them to certify ATS instructors and technicians in the field, said Kevin Rohlwing, TIA’s senior vice president of training.

The 2020 Certified ATS Instructor Training course, which takes place primarily at local community and technical colleges, is scheduled for the following dates and cities:

March 24-27 in Charlotte, N.C.;

April 7-10 in Louisville, Ky.;

May 19-22 in Mission Viejo, Calif.;

Aug. 4-7 in Denver, Colo.;

Sept. 1-4 in Seattle, Wash.;

Oct. 6-9 in Baltimore, Md.; and

Dec. 8-11 in Detroit, Mich.

To register online, click here. For more information, contact Christine Hoogenboom at [email protected] or call 1-800-876-8372 ext. 106.