TIA Adds New Date to Certified ATS Training Tour

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has added a date to its 2019 Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Advanced Instructor Training Tour.

The 4-day, hands-on training classes will be hosted across the U.S. with the goal of educating tire technicians on the proper safety procedures and guidelines for servicing passenger and light truck tire and wheel assemblies. Most of the classes will be held at local community and technical colleges.

TIA will be visiting a total of seven different locations across the U.S. The preliminary schedule is listed below:

Mar. 26-29 – Louisville, Kentucky

May 2-24 – Mission Viejo, California

Aug. 13-16 – Denver, Colorado

Sept. 10-13 – Seattle, Washington

Nov. 12-15 – Baltimore, Maryland

Dec. 10-13 – Detroit, Michigan (new date)

As of Jan. 21, 2019, Training Tour sponsors included 31 Inc., ATEQ, Autel, Bartec USA, Modern Tire Dealer, REDI Sensor (Continental), Rubber Inc., and Schrader Performance Sensors.

The Certified Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Program is a 300 and 400-level certification that provides in-depth and comprehensive instruction on the recommended procedures for servicing modern automobiles and light trucks. Certified ATS is designed for the professional passenger and light truck tire technician so the subjects range from the relationship between torque and clamping force to the TPMS relearn and diagnostic procedures on domestic and import vehicles. Certified ATS also includes an exclusive module on Tire Conditions Analysis that use images from TIA’s Passenger and Light Truck Tire Conditions Manual to educate technicians on the most likely reasons for common irregular treadwear patterns.

To register for the 2019 ATS Training Tour dates, please fill out the form here: Registration Form

For more information, contact Chris Hoogenboom at [email protected].