TIA Adds Intro to ATS, CTS to Online University Training Programs

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has added two new training programs– Intro to Automotive Tire Service and Intro to Commercial Tire Service– designed for those in the shop that aren’t in technician roles yet need orientation to service procedures for all types of automotive tire and wheel assemblies.

Kevin Rohlwing, vice president of training for TIA, announced the new programs at TIA’s press conference Wednesday during the 2019 SEMA Show. He said the new programs complement existing training programs and “bridge the gap to cover tire and wheel fitment information.”

He said the programs are ideal for those working the sales counter at a shop to others involved in the tire industry in any capacity.

Click here for full coverage of the 2019 SEMA Show

The Intro to ATS program is a 100-level course offered through TIA’s Online University that focuses on guidelines necessary for passenger and light truck tire service. Rohlwing said the course creates a link between sales and service by allowing those enrolled to gain a better understanding on how decisions made at the counter impact the service process.

Modules in the course include: an overview of tire construction, design, speed ratings, replacement guidelines, plus-sizing, tire repair procedures and more for passenger and light truck tires; the components and servicing passenger and light truck rims, wheels and hubs; passenger and light truck service, including vehicle lifting, mounting/demounting and inflation safety; TPMS identification and relearn procedures; and sales with a focus on customer service and analyzing customers’ needs.

Modules in the Intro to CTS course include: the construction, sizing and application of truck tires; single/multi-piece rims, truck tire service; off-road tires; off-road wheels and rims; and off-road service.

For more information about the courses, contact Christine Hoogenboom, TIA director of training, at [email protected].