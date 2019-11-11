TIA Announces 100th Anniversary Plans for 2020

During the Tire Industry Association (TIA) pre-SEMA Show events, the group announced plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020.

During the Tire Industry Association (TIA) pre-SEMA Show events, the group announced its plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020.

Roy Littlefield, TIA CEO, said three special events are planned throughout the year to mark the association’s historic milestone.

Click here for full coverage of the 2019 SEMA Show

The organization will host an Environmental Summit back-to-back with its Federal Lobby Day in the spring of 2020. Littlefield said TIA’s re-emerged Environmental Advisory Council, chaired by Liberty Tire Recycling’s President of National Accounts Dick Gust is organizing the event, which will include speakers from a variety of agencies. A date has yet to be set for both events. The events will conclude with a joint reception for TIA members to mingle with Capitol Hill lawmakers and environmental agency executives. International Tire Summit: On Wednesday, Nov. 4, TIA will host the 2020 International Industry Issues Summit during the 2020 Global Tire Expo–Powered by TIA. Littlefield said 161,000 people associated with the tire industry from 131 countries attended the 2018 SEMA Show. The organization is hoping to leverage that existing audience and invite others from the industry worldwide to discuss common issues and share solutions and best practices. John Evankovich, former TIA president who is chairing the International Tire Summitt committee, said TIA surveyed members to come up with a consensus of hot-button topics to discuss at the summit. “Now the idea is to bring those topics to life by inviting experts from various areas of the world that have best practices they can share with us that can help us develop resolutions and move forward with those issues,” Evankovich explained.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, TIA will host the 2020 International Industry Issues Summit during the 2020 Global Tire Expo–Powered by TIA. Littlefield said 161,000 people associated with the tire industry from 131 countries attended the 2018 SEMA Show. The organization is hoping to leverage that existing audience and invite others from the industry worldwide to discuss common issues and share solutions and best practices. John Evankovich, former TIA president who is chairing the International Tire Summitt committee, said TIA surveyed members to come up with a consensus of hot-button topics to discuss at the summit. “Now the idea is to bring those topics to life by inviting experts from various areas of the world that have best practices they can share with us that can help us develop resolutions and move forward with those issues,” Evankovich explained. 100th Anniversary Celebration: Littlefield also announced that TIA will host a 100th-anniversary gala at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas’ Chelsea venue on Monday, November 2. The event will feature a cocktail reception, memorable anniversary presentations and keynote speaker Rocky Bleier, Vietnam veteran, Purple Heart Award recipient and four-time Super Bowl winner for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to the three events, TIA will kick off its 100th anniversary year with the 65th Off-the-Road Tire Conference from Feb. 19-22 in Palm Spring, Calif.

