The Network Announces Two New Promotions

The Automotive Distribution Network has announced two upcoming promotions: the 2020 Rebate Extravaganza, which runs August and September, and its second Repair America promotion, which will run during September and October.

2020 Rebate Extravaganza

The 2020 Rebate Extravaganza will be the largest consumer rebates promotion of the year, The Network says.

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, Parts Plus Car Care Centers and Auto Service Experts locations will offer customers a mail-in and online rebate promotion for having repairs completed at their shops. Consumers will be able to capitalize on these rebates focused around premium pads/shoes, drums/rotors, calipers, wheel bearings, A/C, engine sensors, batteries, visibility, belt/hoses and rotating electrical.

Repair America

During this two-month promotion, repair shops will purchase products from sponsoring manufacturers to earn points. The more points earned, the more chances they have of winning weekly and grand prizes. Network headquarters will randomly draw 240 winners to receive $100 gift cards.

At the end of the promotion, 10 grand-prize winners and their guests will receive the Sanibel Island Package to Fort Myers, Florida. The Network says each winner will be treated to an all-inclusive three-day trip Jan. 14-17, 2021. The experience includes tickets to two days of training at the 2021 AVI Training Conference, opening and closing receptions and a ride on the Sanibel Thriller Cruise. Winners will learn from instructors about new technologies as well as business strategies on employees, marketing and shop management.

