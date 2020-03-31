Connect with us

The Network Offers Free Trial on Academy Platinum Pass

The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) is offering a 30-day free trial for its Platinum Pass through the Network Academy.

The Platinum Pass includes over 175 technical and service advisor training videos equalling more than 550 hours. The offer can be accessed at www.thenetworkacademy.com through the end of April.

The Network Academy catalog of courses offers multiple training genres, including resources for technical, managerial, parts professionals, counterman training, as well as automotive technician instruction in diagnostics, drivability, diesel, hybrid and electrical systems. The Network Academy also features a collection of ASE test preparation classes. The new platform includes an event calendar, industry blog, technician tips, technical articles, industry news and a quiz.

