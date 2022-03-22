The Importance of Tire Registration

To ensure the safety of your customers and to keep potentially unsafe tires off the road, there’s a crucial step tire dealers can take. In this video from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio, we’ll discuss the importance of registering tires.
So, what is the crucial step tire dealers can take to ensure the safety of their customers? Yep, you guessed it: They can register tires, which is the law. You can do so by registering a tire D.O.T. with the manufacturer for the tires you sell, which will make a difference in tire safety and saving lives.
If you’re wondering how registering tires saves lives, it’s because it helps keep recalled or unsafe tires off the road. And a quick D.O.T. check on service tires can help keep recalled tires from remaining in service, in turn keeping drivers safe.
Let’s go back to the legalization of tire registration. While it’s the law, enforcement of registered tires isn’t extremely prevalent yet. While registering tires isn’t legislated yet, it shouldn’t have to be as safety is a main priority for dealers.
Technology has even made capturing tire information easier. Many software technologies electronically capture service tire data, check recalls and age and transmit tire registration data directly to the manufacturer, making it easier to keep customers and drivers safe by keeping recalled tires off the streets.