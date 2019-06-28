The Hybrid Shop Doubles Franchise Locations in Second Quarter of 2019

The Hybrid Shop has added 14 new franchisees over the past three months including two new locations in Maryland and a multi-unit tire dealer in Arizona.



THS says it is offering franchising opportunities for repair shops and tire and service dealers in markets that are saturated with hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as shops in smaller markets where there is a clear need for the service but not a high concentration of these types of vehicles. With a growing number of hybrids coming out of the manufacturer warranty period and a growing number of manufacturers adding more hybrid and electric vehicles to their line-ups, THS says it expects this rapid growth to continue.



THS says its franchise program offers shop owners higher profits and average repair orders; greater employee satisfaction; and increased car count and greater visibility as part of a national network of hybrid repair specialists backed by expert marketing and advertising support.