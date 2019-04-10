News/Awards
April 10, 2019

The Group Honors KYB, Autolite with Vendor Awards

Members of The Group chose KYB as Co-Man Vendor of the Year. From left to right are: Kim Tingley, KYB; Rayn Dickerman, KYB; Paul Kratzer, KYB; Mike Fiorito, KYB; and Chris Murphy, Federated Auto Parts.

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) honored two supplier partners at its recent national meeting.

The Group members chose KYB as the Co-Man Vendor of the Year and Autolite as Co-Man Vendor of the Year for Order Fill.

“At The Group, the Co-Man operation is a big difference-maker in the marketplace and it is important to our membership that the vendors who participate in Co-Man fully support it,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of The Group. “The KYB team consistently does an outstanding job supporting the Co-Man program and members of The Group agreed by selecting them for this prestigious honor.”

Presented annually, The Group Co-Man vendor awards honor supplier partners that have shown outstanding dedication and support of The Group Co-Man operation and programs. The Co-Man enterprise began with members deciding to open a jointly owned warehouse. The operation has seen significant growth each year since its inception, expanding numerous times to meet the rapidly growing demand of members.

“High order-fill rates are valued by members of The Group. Autolite delivered consistently high order-fill rates, allowing them to meet the needs of their customers,” Pavey said. “We congratulate them on this award and thank all supplier partners who participate in Co-Man for their continued support of this very important program.”

