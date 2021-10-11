With the tire market surpassing 200 million units per year, the tire industry and its partners have been looking for years for the best way to recycle tires. The industry has evolved to focus on a holistic vision of tire sustainability. The goal is to see that the materials that go into a tire can be reused or recycled for a more sustainable offering.
In this video, Tire Review’s Danielle Hess discusses the four “Rs” of the circular economy, using renewable biomass to make more sustainable tires and more, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.