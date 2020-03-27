The Alliance Adds Training Classes for Network Members

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., has increased both its number and selection of class offerings for the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper network on Alliance University, the group’s internal training platform.

“While the unique conditions of COVID-19 are far from ideal for most aspects of business, they do open up some time blocks for us to educate ourselves, train and prepare for better days,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for the Alliance. “We are delighted to be able to offer this asset to our members during this time.”

CARS OnDemand, which hosts the training library, has expanded the viewing limit exponentially to 10 times its previous limit. They have also opened up their entire library – more than 400 lessons – to all members of the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper family. The CARS OnDemand library supplements the expansive training portals available from many valued Alliance channel partners, including Standard Motor Products, Dorman, Spectra Premium, DANA, Cloyes, Motorcar Parts of America, Valvoline, and Garage Gurus.

Whether members are looking for classes on integrating and motivating employees or are more focused on product and maintenance-type offerings, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper employees now have access to them all through May 1, 2020.

“Training and development activities fit in the category of those things that are important, but not urgent,” said Elizabeth Estes, education liaison for the Alliance’s sales and marketing committee and corporate training director for Parts Warehouse, Inc. in Arkansas. “Technical and business training activities are like that, so the coming weeks present the perfect opportunity to do some of those things that we all know we should do. We are setting short-term training expectations for our team members, knowing the time they invest will pay off in the long run.”