TGI Offers Free Tires to Grand Bahama, Abaco Islands in Wake of Hurricane

In addition to acting as a collection center for relief supplies and coordinating various shipments of water, generators, food, etc. through its partnership with Tropical Shipping lines, Tire Group International (TGI) will now offer free industrial, off-road and agricultural tires from its house-brand Astro Tires to private citizens of Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands.

Any Bahamian citizen that would like to participate is to contact TGI’s Janice Alvarez at [email protected].