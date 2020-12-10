Connect with us
Tire-Group-International-Hurricane-Relief

News

TGI Collecting Donations for Hurricane Relief

TGI says its Miami warehouse is accepting donations of non-perishable goods, clothing and bedding supplies.
Tire Review Staff

on

Tire Group International, LLC is collecting donations to help areas of Central America hit by back-to-back hurricanes.

TGI says its Miami warehouse is accepting donations of non-perishable goods, clothing and bedding supplies. TGI adds it will be coordinating efforts with other local business partners and various religious organizations.

Any donations of non-perishable goods can be sent to TGI 7500 NW 35th Terr, Miami, Fl 33122. For those that would like to donate and are not in Miami, click here.

