TGI Collecting Donations for Hurricane Relief

Tire Group International, LLC is collecting donations to help areas of Central America hit by back-to-back hurricanes.

TGI says its Miami warehouse is accepting donations of non-perishable goods, clothing and bedding supplies. TGI adds it will be coordinating efforts with other local business partners and various religious organizations.

Any donations of non-perishable goods can be sent to TGI 7500 NW 35th Terr, Miami, Fl 33122. For those that would like to donate and are not in Miami, click here.