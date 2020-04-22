TGI Opens Distribution Center in Tampa, FL

Click Here to Read More

The 50,000-square-foot facility will be operational on May 4 and this location will be fully stocked with all of the brands TGI now offers.

TGI says it will now be offering twice-a-day delivery Monday through Friday and once a day delivery on Saturday in the Tampa and Orlando areas. Customer pick-up will also be available at the Tampa facility.

The warehouse is located in the Tampa Saint Petersburg metro area at 2441 E. Meadow Blvd. Tampa, FL 33619.