TGI-Connect and PressurePro have announced their intent to integrate technology. Announced in conjunction with the opening of Trimble’s In .Sight User Conference, the completion of this integration would feature wireless connectivity between the solutions, allowing fleets immediate access to real-time tire condition reports for each of their trailers, powered or not.

Leaning on TGI’s Solar Satellite devices, the companies say an integrated solution would unlock comprehensive trailer health reports from anywhere in the world.