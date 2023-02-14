TEXA Releases TXT Multihub

TEXA has developed the TXT Multihub, an advanced diagnostics vehicle communication interface that the company says adapts to any vehicle connection in the shop or in the field. The company said it is the only diagnostic tool capable of scanning passenger cars, heavy-duty vehicles, motorcycles, ATVs/UTVs, boats, and agricultural and construction vehicles by operating with all of the TEXA IDC5 licenses.

TXT Multihub features a built-in backlit display to visually confirm connection status, functioning modes and the vehicle system battery voltage. The TXT Multihub confirms constant control by displaying more than 40 messages during diagnostic operations, like connection status as Standard, DoIP Wi-Fi, DoIP Ethernet and Pass-Thru.

TEXA said the TXT Multihub is equipped with a Linux Operating System, which automatically switches the channels based on the vehicle connection and type of diagnosis. The TEXA IDC5 software communicates with the TXT Multihub unit through a Wi-Fi module for diagnostic operations.

When using the hotspot configuration, TEXA said a “point-to-point” wireless connection can be created between the TXT Multihub and the TEXA IDC5 software.