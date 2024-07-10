TEXA runs car diagnostic tool promotion

AME International released its new portable tire press for industrial tires (product number 71750). Originally designed for Michelin tubeless bead seal tires, the company says this tool now supports a range of multi-piece industrial tire assemblies, including 8-, 10- and 12-in. applications.

"The launch of the portable tire press exemplifies AME International's mission to innovate and provide high-quality solutions that address the needs of our diverse customer base," said Keith Jarman, president of AME International. "Industrial tires are still a small part of most commercial dealers' overall business, but more dealers are handling them. This new twist on an old solution will pay dividends to any dealer servicing these assemblies."