Connect with us

News

Tesla to Suspend Production in Fremont Due to Coronavirus

on

Tesla has announced it will temporarily suspend production at its factory in Fremont, California beginning the end of the day March 23.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“In the past few days, we have met with local, state and federal officials. We have followed and are continuing to follow all legal directions and safety guidelines with respect to the operations of our facilities, and have honored the federal government’s direction to continue operating,” Tesla said. “Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers”

Tesla says basic operations will continue to support the company’s vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure, as directed by the local, state and federal authorities. Its factory in New York will temporarily suspend production as well, Tesla says, except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains. Operations of the company’s other facilities will continue, including Nevada and its service and supercharging network.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Tesla to Suspend Production in Fremont Due to Coronavirus

on

Industry Veteran Frank Dorso Passes Away

on

Apollo Tyres' Leadership Takes Pay Cut Due to COVID-19

on

Feds: Auto Repair 'Essential' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

JFB Market Supply Corp

JFB Market Supply Corp
Contact: John RezendePhone: +1407 881 6064
2087 Magnus Lane , Jacksonville Florida 32246
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect