Tesla to Suspend Production in Fremont Due to Coronavirus

“In the past few days, we have met with local, state and federal officials. We have followed and are continuing to follow all legal directions and safety guidelines with respect to the operations of our facilities, and have honored the federal government’s direction to continue operating,” Tesla said. “Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers”

Tesla says basic operations will continue to support the company’s vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure, as directed by the local, state and federal authorities. Its factory in New York will temporarily suspend production as well, Tesla says, except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains. Operations of the company’s other facilities will continue, including Nevada and its service and supercharging network.