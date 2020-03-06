Connect with us

Telle Tire & Auto Acquires Five Stores in Kansas City Market

Telle Tire & Auto Centers Inc. has acquired five stores and will expand its footprint into the Kansas City market through the acquisition of KC Complete Auto Service.

Telle Tire will continue to operate the locations under the KC Complete name and build on the strong brand that has been created in the market, Telle Tire says.

Telle Tire said it identified the Kansas City market as lacking a strong tire retailer presence and being extremely fragmented. Aaron Telle, fourth-generation president and CEO of Telle Tire & Auto, said the opportunity to purchase a strong brand in reputation will provide Telle Tire the foundation needed to continue to rapidly grow in the Kansas City market.

KC Complete has grown over the last 15 years from one to five locations, Telle said.

Marco Gonzalez, who started with KC Complete when he was 18 and worked his way up to director of operations, has been promoted to president – KC region and will run all operations. Gonzalez will report directly to Telle.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Telle Tire & Auto now has 15 locations after the acquisition of KC Complete.

Telle Tire employs over 110 associates across its retail business operations.

