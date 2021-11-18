Connect with us

Telle Tire Acquires Zisser Tire in St. Louis

This marks the third acquisition for Telle Tire in 2021, which now has 10 locations in the Greater St. Louis Area and a total of 19 locations throughout the state of Missouri.
David Sickels

Telle Tire & Auto Centers has increased to 19 locations with the acquisition of Zisser Tire & Auto store, a shop based in St. Louis, Missouri. Zisser Tire has three locations and will continue to operate the other two locations. The acquired facility is 10,000 sq. ft. with seven service bays. This marks the third acquisition for Telle Tire in 2021, which now has 10 locations in the Greater St. Louis Area and a total of 19 locations throughout the state of Missouri, including footprints in the Kansas City and Springfield markets.

Telle Tire, which currently operates in Eureka, Missouri, has also entered into an agreement to add another facility, a three-bay facility down the street in Eureka, Missouri, to further expand its existing operations. An addition will take place, adding four service bays and giving the new and current facilities a total of 11 working bays.

