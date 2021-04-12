Telle Tire Acquires Two JBC Tire Complete Auto Care Stores

Telle Tire & Auto Centers is closing on a multi-store acquisition of JBC Tire Complete Auto Care in Springfield, Missouri.

JBC has two locations in the Springfield market that will be transitioned over to the Telle Tire brand. Springfield, Missouri is three and a half hours southwest of St. Louis, Missouri.

This acquisition increases Telle Tire & Auto Centers store count to 18 locations, further building on their growth throughout Missouri after expansion into Kansas City in 2020. Telle Tire says it will continue to be active in the acquisition space in 2021.

Marco Gonzalez, president of operations for the Kansas City region, will oversee the Springfield region and has been promoted to president – Southwest Missouri operations.

Telle Tire also recently completed a $300,000 major renovation of its most recent acquisition of J&W Automotive in St. Louis that will serve as a new prototype of their future stores.