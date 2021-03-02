Connect with us

Tekmetric Releases New Labor Guide

Tekmetric has launched an integrated labor guide with the goal of making it easier for users to build estimates.

The company says the new labor guide will provide Tekmetric users with labor times and accurate, complete data. Additionally, Tekmetric users will be able to add new labor times by submitting missing information. With crowdsourced data regularly contributed by tens of thousands of Tekmetric users, Tekmetric’s labor guide will evolve in realtime.

Tekmetric says its new labor guide is part of an all-in-one system. Service writers can access labor times directly from Tekmetric, then build estimates within the software based on that data.

Tekmetric’s labor guide will be available to all Tekmetric users starting March 3.

