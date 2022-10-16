Ted Hughes Named AWDA Executive Director

The Auto Care Association has added Ted Hughes as its new senior director of community engagement and Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) executive director. Hughes will lead the association’s efforts to evolve community engagement among its members while also serving as the liaison between the association and its AWDA community.

According to the Auto Care Association, Hughes will be a key leader in establishing engagement strategies, communicating membership benefits to existing and prospective members, strengthening the communities’ membership base and implementing community practices and policies to provide association members with maximum value. As executive director of AWDA, Hughes will provide guidance and primary administrative support for all AWDA-related organizational activities, including assistance in the engagement, growth and retention of its 600-plus member community. “I am very excited to have Ted on board,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “Ted’s experience in the aftermarket as well as his communication and customer relation skills made him a natural fit for this position.”

