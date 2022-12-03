fbpx
Connect with us
Pirelli 42 technorib

News

TecnoRib Debuts with Pirelli 42 at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Pirelli subsidiary TecnoRib made its debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to exhibit the Pirelli 42, the first model in the revolutionary Walkarounds boat line. Designed in collaboration with the Swedish firm Mannerfelt Design Team, Pirelli says the boat offers a performance that exceeds 60 knots. The example on display at the show will feature three powerful Mercury Racing outboards of 450 horsepower each, for a total output of 1350 HP.

Advertisement

At 42-feet long by 13.1-feet wide, Pirelli says this boat provides onboard comfort with two sun loungers and a spacious lounge area with an outdoor table. The modal features a continuous, uninterrupted walkway and a bow sundeck on the deckhouse. The bow offers a linear settee facing aft, and a winch. A convertible windshield protects the captain and co-captain station. The lower deck offers a convertible dinette and a generously sized bathroom.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear, U.S. Marines Partner on 12th Annual Toys For Tots Event

News: Continental Named CES Award Honoree For Scenic View HUD

News: Hunter Engineering’s FastBlast System Available for TCX51H

News: Virginia Tire Hires 31 Women and Launches Scholarship

Advertisement

on

TecnoRib Debuts with Pirelli 42 at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

on

Sumitomo Rubber Names New HR Director

on

Michelin Launches MEMS Lite Solution

on

Fountain Tire Unleashes New Advertising Platform
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC
Phone: 888-621-8767
35990 Industrial Rd., Livonia MI 48150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Toyo-Open-Country-RT-Trail-SEMA-2022 Toyo-Open-Country-RT-Trail-SEMA-2022

News

New Tires & Service Products We Saw at SEMA & AAPEX
CEMB-2-hit-wheel-balancer CEMB-2-hit-wheel-balancer

News

CEMB’s 2-Hit Wheel Balancer Looks to ‘Transform’ Balancing

People

Continental Names New Head of U.S. Replacement Truck Tires

News

Advics Launches Nine New OE Rotor Part Numbers
Connect
Tire Review Magazine