TecnoRib Debuts with Pirelli 42 at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

Pirelli subsidiary TecnoRib made its debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to exhibit the Pirelli 42, the first model in the revolutionary Walkarounds boat line. Designed in collaboration with the Swedish firm Mannerfelt Design Team, Pirelli says the boat offers a performance that exceeds 60 knots. The example on display at the show will feature three powerful Mercury Racing outboards of 450 horsepower each, for a total output of 1350 HP.
At 42-feet long by 13.1-feet wide, Pirelli says this boat provides onboard comfort with two sun loungers and a spacious lounge area with an outdoor table. The modal features a continuous, uninterrupted walkway and a bow sundeck on the deckhouse. The bow offers a linear settee facing aft, and a winch. A convertible windshield protects the captain and co-captain station. The lower deck offers a convertible dinette and a generously sized bathroom.