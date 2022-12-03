TecnoRib Debuts with Pirelli 42 at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

Pirelli subsidiary TecnoRib made its debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to exhibit the Pirelli 42, the first model in the revolutionary Walkarounds boat line. Designed in collaboration with the Swedish firm Mannerfelt Design Team, Pirelli says the boat offers a performance that exceeds 60 knots. The example on display at the show will feature three powerful Mercury Racing outboards of 450 horsepower each, for a total output of 1350 HP.

