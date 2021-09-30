Connect with us

News

Technical Rubber Company Launches Advanced Mobility Solutions

AMS is a new wholly owned business unit joining the TRC business family of Tech Tire & Wheel, Pang Industrial and Salvadori Recycling.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Technical Rubber Company Inc. (TRC), founded in 1939 with the creation of TECH Tire & Wheel Service products, has launched Advanced Mobility Solutions (AMS). AMS is a new wholly-owned business unit joining the TRC business family of Tech Tire & Wheel, Pang Industrial and Salvadori Recycling. AMS will now bring to market its initial mobility solution offering, an autonomous tire health monitoring and data analytics solution called “Smart-Tread,” TRC said.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Smart-Tread” is targeted to provide fleet operators with a wealth of tire performance data, driven by a robust data analytics engine using newly discovered “NanoWave” direct tire data capture technology, TRC said.

AMS will add additional mobility solutions to its portfolio as it innovates in the era of emerging technological advancements such as efficient electric motors, increased battery life, alternative fuels, satellite navigation, application development and integration, and vehicle informatics, unmanned aircraft and smart sensors. AMS has and will continue to form strategic business alliances with public /private partnerships, institutions of higher education, municipalities and other governmental agencies, TRC said.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Hankook Tire a Finalist at Design Excellence Awards

News: RNR Tire Express Promotes Two to Executive Positions

News: 12 Rubber Companies Commit to Human Rights, No Deforestation

News: VIP Tires & Service Unveils Newly Renovated Auburn Location

Advertisement

on

Technical Rubber Company Launches Advanced Mobility Solutions

on

'Rusty' Rovere, Owner of Dale’s Tire, Dies at Age 72

on

Pirelli Launches New Tire for Classic Mini Collectors

on

BKT Inaugurates New Waluj Production Plant
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Nitto Tire Introduces New All-Terrain Light Truck Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Nexen Tire Debuts N Priz S Grand Touring Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Passenger/Light Truck: Grand Touring Tires: When are They Right for Your Customer?

TPMS: Troubleshooting TPMS Diagnostic Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
S&S Tire's Swentzel: Secrets to Longevity in the Tire Business

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Pacific Industries Inc.

American Pacific Industries Inc.
Phone: 800-944-8414Fax: 661-702-0292
27413 Tourney Rd., Ste.200, Valencia CA 91355
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain TA Tire 1400 BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain TA Tire 1400

News

BFGoodrich Launches Trail-Terrain T/A Tire
Tire Discounters Execs Tire Discounters Execs

People

Tire Discounters Expands C-Suite

Bridgestone Lifts Price on Some Bandag Products
Record-Audi-Pirelli Record-Audi-Pirelli

News

Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R Sets Record With Audi RS 3
Connect
Tire Review Magazine