Technical Rubber Company Launches Advanced Mobility Solutions

Technical Rubber Company Inc . (TRC), founded in 1939 with the creation of TECH Tire & Wheel Service products, has launched Advanced Mobility Solutions (AMS). AMS is a new wholly-owned business unit joining the TRC business family of Tech Tire & Wheel, Pang Industrial and Salvadori Recycling . AMS will now bring to market its initial mobility solution offering, an autonomous tire health monitoring and data analytics solution called “Smart-Tread,” TRC said.

Click Here to Read More

“Smart-Tread” is targeted to provide fleet operators with a wealth of tire performance data, driven by a robust data analytics engine using newly discovered “NanoWave” direct tire data capture technology, TRC said.

AMS will add additional mobility solutions to its portfolio as it innovates in the era of emerging technological advancements such as efficient electric motors, increased battery life, alternative fuels, satellite navigation, application development and integration, and vehicle informatics, unmanned aircraft and smart sensors. AMS has and will continue to form strategic business alliances with public /private partnerships, institutions of higher education, municipalities and other governmental agencies, TRC said.