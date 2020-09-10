TECH Tire Repairs Launches TECH University Online

Click Here to Read More

TECH University Online courses are broken down into six modules following TECH’s proper tire repair acronym R.E.P.A.I.R.

Each module features TECH’s trainer, Izzy, who delivers training content created to facilitate easy learning and increased knowledge retention, TECH says. All TECH University Online training can be accessed 24-7-365 and is optimized for all mobile devices.

Through an annual subscription of $50, TECH University Online is available to all technicians in the same tire repair shop for a full year from the inception of the subscription. A shop can train an unlimited number of technicians for one annual fee.

TECH is continually adding courses and updating content as well as offer several training paths which lead to important industry certifications. TECH is extending a 25% discount on a full year subscription to the first 100 subscribers.