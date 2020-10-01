Connect with us
TECH Promotes Two to Marketing Positions

Joe will lead the development and implementation of the company's marketing plans, and Brent's responsibilities include continuing to lead the direct accounts sales team, and as well as the Americas product, digital marketing, and creative design teams.
Tire Review Staff

TECH has promoted Joe Cole and Brent Klomparens to vice president of global marketing and director of marketing & key accounts, respectively.

Joe will lead the development and implementation of the company’s marketing plans, and strategies to support its objectives. Prior to this role, Cole served as marketing director for the TECH Americas businesses, and as brand manager for all TRC brands.

Brent’s responsibilities include continuing to lead the direct accounts sales team, and as well as the Americas product, digital marketing, and creative design teams. In his role Brent will drive the TECH tire & wheel brand across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, also Central and South America.

TECH Promotes Two to Marketing Positions

TBC Corp. Announces Executive Changes

Bridgestone Americas Executive VP to Retire

JohnDow Industries Appoints New President
