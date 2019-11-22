News/TECH
November 22, 2019

Tech Updates Branding, Makes Packaging Improvements

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

tech_tire-product_montage

Tech, a wholly-owned company of Technical Rubber Company (TRC), is celebrating 80 years in business this year and is unveiling a new look for its vehicle graphics, catalog and product packaging.

New packaging has been created for Tech’s Tire & Wheel service product lines. Tech has also upgraded the containers used for its repair chemicals. The new plastic containers feature wider brushes and a “flip-top” lid.

In addition to providing benefits such as rust and dent resistance, the new plastic containers also performed better ergonomically during end-user testing with tire technicians, the company says. The new plastic containers are made from recycled materials and can be recycled and reused.

