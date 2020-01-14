Connect with us

Tech Tire Repairs Debuts New Online Trainer

Tire Review Staff

on

Tech Tire Repairs, a wholly-owned company of Technical Rubber Company (TRC), has debuted “Izzy” – Tech Tire & Wheel’s new digital trainer.

TECH-Izzy-Videos-Stand

According to Izzy, she is “an Ohio native who enjoys summer, local breakfast diners, adventures with her little family and empowering those in the tire repair industry with exceptional training and instruction.” Tech’s new training videos featuring Izzy are posted on Tech’s YouTube channel.

TECH-Izzy-Videos-Action

Izzy’s first two training videos focus on two newer types of tires: noise reduction tires found on all modern electric vehicles and self-sealing tires, which are being reintroduced to the market.

Tech Tire Repairs Debuts New Online Trainer

