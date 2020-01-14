Tech Tire Repairs Debuts New Online Trainer

Click Here to Read More

According to Izzy, she is “an Ohio native who enjoys summer, local breakfast diners, adventures with her little family and empowering those in the tire repair industry with exceptional training and instruction.” Tech’s new training videos featuring Izzy are posted on Tech’s YouTube channel.

Izzy’s first two training videos focus on two newer types of tires: noise reduction tires found on all modern electric vehicles and self-sealing tires, which are being reintroduced to the market.