July 22, 2019

Tech Minute: What Brake Pad Wear Can Tell You About the Hardware

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel is the editor for Brake & Front End Magazine and has been on the staff at Babcox Media for 13 years. He is a former technician, service writer and service manager with experience at independent shops and dealerships. Andrew is also an ASE certified automotive technician. Andrew has spoken at industry events such as the SAE Brake Colloquium and FMSI Annual Conference. He has also been quoted in publications like Smart Money and Crain’s Business. He is active in motorsports and owns several vintage vehicles.

VIDEO: What Brake Pad Wear Can Tell You About The Hardware

Andrew Markel discusses how you can tell the condition of the brake system and hardware by looking at the wear patterns on the pads (sponsored by Carlson).

