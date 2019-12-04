News/Tech Tire Repairs
December 4, 2019

Tech Launches New E-Commerce Site

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Tech Tire Repairs, a wholly-owned company of Technical Rubber Company (TRC), has launched a new e-commerce site.

The site provides a way for automotive, commercial truck or agriculture repair shops not supported by a Tech distributor to access Tech’s tire and wheel service products.

The e-commerce site, which soft-launched in October, allows customers to order from a line-up of Tech’s tire and wheel service products. New products will be added regularly. The site navigation includes categories such as tire repair materials, wheel & tire supplies, chemicals and service tools & equipment. Items are linked to other commonly used products as well as Tech’s training library.

