During this unprecedented time when the entire world is battling the coronavirus —the most serious threat to American health in over a century according to health experts—and the economic tsunami that is also swirling in our midst, we are united in our determination to conquer it.

Click Here to Read More

Between the barrage of newscasts reporting the number of coronavirus cases and casualties, there are glimmers of hope. There are countless stories of courage and selflessness from doctors and nurses on the front lines, and everyday heroes who provide support from afar to loved ones and strangers alike.

Everyone is linked by our national spirit and patriotism, so I find this sign “Team USA, Keep the Faith,” taken at a golf course near me, to be particularly fitting during this historic pandemic.

Many have said that tragedies of this magnitude also bring out the best in people—those who help the less fortunate and practice random acts of compassion and kindness. And, there are those who work to find solutions by collaborating and innovating.

Look no further than our industry to find some great examples.

Scott Welsh, owner of Courtesy Auto & Tire of Tacoma in Washington state, created a video and released it through his newsletter and social media to let people know his dealership is open, that it’s “essential,” and that he and his team are taking the proper measures to take care of their customers—with their safety being a top priority.