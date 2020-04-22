Connect with us

Editor's Notebook

Team USA, Keep the Faith

While the entire world is battling the coronavirus, there are countless stories of courage and selflessness from doctors and nurses on the front lines, and everyday heroes who provide support from afar to loved ones and strangers alike.

on

Mary-DellaValle-Column-1400x700

During this unprecedented time when the entire world is battling the coronavirus—the most serious threat to American health in over a century according to health experts—and the economic tsunami that is also swirling in our midst, we are united in our determination to conquer it.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Between the barrage of newscasts reporting the number of coronavirus cases and casualties, there are glimmers of hope. There are countless stories of courage and selflessness from doctors and nurses on the front lines, and everyday heroes who provide support from afar to loved ones and strangers alike.

Everyone is linked by our national spirit and patriotism, so I find this sign “Team USA, Keep the Faith,” taken at a golf course near me, to be particularly fitting during this historic pandemic.

Golf-course-sign-editors-notebook

Many have said that tragedies of this magnitude also bring out the best in people—those who help the less fortunate and practice random acts of compassion and kindness. And, there are those who work to find solutions by collaborating and innovating.

Look no further than our industry to find some great examples.

Scott Welsh, owner of Courtesy Auto & Tire of Tacoma in Washington state, created a video and released it through his newsletter and social media to let people know his dealership is open, that it’s “essential,” and that he and his team are taking the proper measures to take care of their customers—with their safety being a top priority.

Advertisement

Visitors to the Community Tire Pros & Auto Repair website will see a letter from CEO Howard Fleischmann that describes what Community Tire, with six locations in Arizona, is doing to combat the spread of the virus with a “touchless” service experience through vehicle pickup and delivery, no-contact key dropoff, and mobile communication and payment. The letter also explains the rigorous cleaning procedures at all locations including frequent sanitation of high-touchpoint areas.

Now, more than ever, your customers need to have trust in your business. If customer service is not high on your list of priorities, move it to the top of the list. If you think your ideas are all tapped out, think again. Let customers know with positivity and creativity that you are ready, willing and able to serve their vehicle needs during this tough time.

Tell them how you are taking all the necessary measures to protect them with sanitation and social distancing measures. Reach out to them regularly, via text messages, social media and e-blasts, so that your business is top of mind.

Advertisement

Work together as a team to ensure customers return to your shop with confidence and commitment. Do what you have always done to be successful, but more of it. Together, we will persevere and win this battle.

What Innovations Have You Come Up With?

We’d love to hear how you are safeguarding your business during the pandemic. Send your comments to [email protected].

Check out the rest of the April digital edition of Tire Review here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Team USA, Keep the Faith

on

Delivering Remarkable, Memorable Service

on

Building a Winning Culture in Your Tire Business

on

Taking a Cue From Other Industries
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.
Contact: Mike FikePhone: 323-588-8257Fax: 323-588-3338
1623 East Nadeau St., Los Angeles CA 90001
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

chem-china chem-china

Commentary

Of Mice, Men and Where the ChemChina-Pirelli Deal Will Take Us

Exploring and Explaining the Pieces of a Truly Weird Tire Day

Commentary

Bald Dump Tires Nearly Kill Students; Korea’s Messy Labor World

Commentary

Suppliers React to Claims Made About Chinese Truck Tires
Connect