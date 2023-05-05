 TBC Corp. Promotes Sam Kato to President, CEO

TBC Corp. Promotes Sam Kato to President, CEO

Laurent Bourrut will retire after completing his two-year stint as president of TBC.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TBC-President-CEO

TBC Corporation (TBC) announced Sam Kato as the company’s new president and chief executive officer. Kato, who served as TBC’s chief administrative officer for the last two years, replaces Laurent Bourrut, who is retiring after completing his assignment. The promotion of Kato will position the company for strategic growth amid the evolution of the tire industry, TBC said. Bourrut will remain an executive advisor to Kato and TBC.

“We are grateful for Laurent’s leadership and vision during his tenure at TBC,” said Scott Clark, TBC board of directors member. “We wish him well in his retirement and believe that the foundation he established for the company is in fact a launch pad for the future of TBC. Sam Kato has been helping steer TBC throughout this period, and we look forward to working with him to deliver our strategic objectives.”

Kato is a veteran of global automotive businesses for more than 30 years. He served as a director of the board of TBC Corporation from 2015 until 2018 when he was leading Sumitomo Corporation of Americas transportation businesses. Kato was an instrumental part of the Sumitomo leadership team that formed a strategic 50/50 joint venture with Michelin North America, Inc., in 2018 to create the current TBC Corporation. As TBC’s first chief administrative officer, Kato maintained responsibility for legal and compliance, human resources, IT, digital, corporate strategy and communications.

His appointment by the TBC Board of Directors to president and chief executive follows a strategic plan developed in collaboration with Bourrut, TBC said.

News

Anyline Launches Mobile Commercial Tire Tread Scanner

Using computer vision and AI, the software works by pointing the camera of any mobile device at the tire tread to be measured, and the app does the rest of the work.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Anyline commercial tire tread scanner

Anyline launched a Commercial Tire Tread Scanner that it said can be used on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The scanning solution allows fleet operators to improve tire performance and longevity, ensure driver safety and reduce vehicle inspection time, Anyline said.

Using computer vision and AI, Anyline’s Commercial Tire Tread Scanner works by pointing the camera of any mobile device at the tire tread to be measured, and the app will create a digital model of the tire. Fleet operators, tire technicians and drivers can now quickly and easily scan tread depth and tire sidewall information, resulting in accurate and more consistent data. Tire data is recorded digitally and shared across the organization as needed. As a result, fleet companies gain instant visibility into the tire health of each vehicle, allowing operators to connect tread health to individual VINs or license plates, which can also be recorded digitally by Anyline.

