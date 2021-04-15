TBC Donating to its Charity When Associates Get Vaccinated

As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available across the country, TBC Corporation has launched a new initiative for its associates.

When completed COVID-19 vaccination cards are submitted by TBC associates to human resources, a donation will be made to Helping Hands, the company’s associate-funded 501(c)(3) organization that financially supports TBC associates who experience catastrophic and life-altering events through no fault of their own.

For every 100 cards submitted, TBC Corporation will donate $5,000 to the company’s 501(c)(3).