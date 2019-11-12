TBC Corp. Donates Cargo Van to Non-Profit

TBC Corporation, the parent company to Tire Kingdom Service Centers and NTB Tire & Service Centers, has donated a 2006 Ford E-250 cargo van to non-profit Boca Helping Hands.

Boca Helping Hands services 10 local elementary schools and approximately 1,200 kids who rely on the organization to deliver food for them to take home for the weekend.

The van was transported from a TBC Corporation distribution center in Orlando. The Tire Kingdom team at a shop in Boca inspected the vehicle for tire and road safety and performed services free of charge.

Through the TBC Corporation’s Giving Back Initiative, associates have logged hours volunteering and supporting various organizations and local efforts, including Rotary Club, internal company bake sales, Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, American Heart Association, Boys and Girls Clubs, United Way, Special Olympics, Operation Gratitude, Blessings-in-a-Backpack, Alex’s Lemonade Stand and Thanksgiving-Back. In addition, the organization has been a longtime supporter of Honda Classic/Honda Classic Cares and SunFest.