TBC Corp. Donates 200 Computers to Florida Schools

Tire Review Staff

on

TBC Corporation, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has donated 200 laptops to be distributed to schools to assist students who may not have access to the technology needed for a successful start to the 2020-2021 school year in Palm Beach County; the school district will begin with 100% remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everglades Preparatory Academy and Glades Academy Charter School — both located in Pahokee, Florida — will each receive 100 laptop computers to distribute to students to support remote learning. The computers are equipped with the latest version of Windows 10 and will be compatible with the school systems’ programming. In partnership with Direct Technology Group of Fort Lauderdale, TBC is donating a total of 200 computers.

The donation aims to support TBC’s corporate social responsibility (CSR). TBC has initiatives that are driven by the company as well as others that are associate-driven, communicated to associates via a formalized program called TBC Driven To Give (#TBCDrivenToGive).

Both schools will work with their families to make sure those in need receive a computer.

Connect