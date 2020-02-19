TBC Brands to Exhibit Sumitomo Truck Tires at 2020 TMC Meeting

TBC Brands will showcase its products at the American Trucking Association’s 2020 Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition from Feb. 25-27 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Exhibition participants will have a chance to win a choice of premium Sumitomo steer, drive or trailer tires through the Commercial Truck Tire Giveaway. Participants can enter by registering at the Sumitomo booth (#14200). Additional giveaway details will be available at the booth.

On display will be Sumitomo’s latest products for the trucking and transportation industry. Featured at this year’s show are Sumitomo’s Smartway Verified tires including the ST788SE steer, ST948SE and ST909 drive tires and the ST710SE premium trailer tire line. Also on display is the Sumitomo ST719 regional all-position tire. This tire supports the growing final or last-mile sector of the transportation industry with specialized features to improve performance for regional trucks with smaller rim diameter tires.