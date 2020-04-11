Connect with us

TBC Brands Enhances Sailun Medium Radial Truck Tire Warranty

TBC Brands is enhancing its Sailun Advantage truck tire warranty, applicable for all Sailun Medium Radial Truck Tires sold after March 1, 2020.

The enhanced warranty includes an eight-year warranty for workmanship and materials from the date of manufacture; a no-charge replacement within the first 50% of usable tread if it becomes unserviceable due to a defect in design, workmanship or material; and a casing retread warranty for up to three retreads.

TBC Brands offers numerous Sailun Commercial Truck tire applications in on- and off-road traction, regional, mixed service and long haul EPT, all backed by the Sailun Advantage Warranty.

