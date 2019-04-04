TBC Brands Introduces the Harvest King Field Pro AR R-1W

TBC Brands has introduce an addition to the Harvest King Field Pro family, the AR series R-1W tractor tire.

The Field Pro AR R-1W was designed to provide end users excellent traction in the field, in addition to improved roadability . The tire features multi-angle lugs for enhanced self-cleaning in heavy, wet soil conditions while the shallow shoulder angle provides superior traction. This radial rear farm tire ensures a proper fit on the rim facilitated by the reinforced bead construction.

“TBC Brands is excited to launch the Harvest King Field Pro AR R-1W to our dealer partner network,” said Bill Dashiell, senior vice president of the commercial tire d ivision for TBC Brands. “The addition of this product to our portfolio reinforces, yet again, our commitment to continued growth of innovative quality products while offering our customers and end users options for enhanced value.”

The new Field Pro AR R-1W is now available in 9 sizes:

380/85R24

380/85R28

420/85R28

380/85R30

420/85R30

460/85R38

480/80R42

480/80R46

380/90R46



Three additional sizes will be available in June 2019:

380/85R34

520/85R38

520/85R42



Harvest King agricultural tires feature a five-year warranty for workmanship and materials that includes a no charge replacement within the first twelve months with 10% or less of the original tread depth used if it becomes unserviceable due to a defect in design, workmanship or material. A prorated allowance is available after the no-charge replacement period or the tread use exceeds that allowed based on the date of manufacture and the amount of tire use after it was installed.