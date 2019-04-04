TBC Brands Introduces the Harvest King Field Pro AR R-1W
TBC Brands has introduce an addition to the Harvest King Field Pro family, the AR series R-1W tractor tire.
The Field Pro AR R-1W was designed to provide end users excellent traction in the field, in addition to improved
“TBC Brands is excited to launch the Harvest King Field Pro AR R-1W to our dealer partner network,” said Bill Dashiell, senior vice president of the commercial tire d
The new Field Pro AR R-1W is now available in 9 sizes:
- 380/85R24
- 380/85R28
- 420/85R28
- 380/85R30
- 420/85R30
- 460/85R38
- 480/80R42
- 480/80R46
- 380/90R46
Three additional sizes will be available in June 2019:
- 380/85R34
- 520/85R38
- 520/85R42
Harvest King agricultural tires feature a five-year warranty for workmanship and materials that includes a no charge replacement within the first twelve months with 10% or less of the original tread depth used if it becomes unserviceable due to a defect in design, workmanship or material. A prorated allowance is available after the no-charge replacement period or the tread use exceeds that allowed based on the date of manufacture and the amount of tire use after it was installed.